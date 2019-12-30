Hailee Steinfeld Teases New Song ‘Wrong Direction’ After Niall Horan Split

Is Hailee Steinfeld's new song about Niall Horan?

On Sunday (December 29), the Dickinson star announced she's releasing a track on New Year’s Day titled "Wrong Direction," which fans are already speculating is about her relationship with the former One Direction singer.

"1/1," she simply captioned the Instagram post.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Steinfeld also shared a series of photos from 2019 on her Instagram Stories along with the message, “Thankful for all the lessons, the love, the heartbreak, & the memories.”

Though she has yet to confirm the apparent nod to Horan's former boyband, it seems pretty obvious that "wrong direction" is likely referring to her ex. The couple dated for nearly a year before calling it quits in late 2018.

At the time, sources told Us Weekly, "Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other.”

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old pop star wouldn't be the only one to deal with her breakup through music. Earlier this month, Horan dropped a song titled “Put a Little Love on Me” that was inspired by his split from Steinfeld.

Ahead of its release, he told The Sun, “This could potentially be my favorite song I’ve ever written. I’d just gone through a breakup and it was all very real. It was very easy to sit down at the piano and speak and see what happens.”