How to Get Fast Food and Restaurant Freebies and Discounts on Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and while children will be trick or treating for candy, there are quite a few restaurant freebies and discounts to partake in.

While the majority do require some sort of purchase with a freebie attached to it, some deals are 100% completely free for kids and adults alike.

Kids dressed up in costumes can also get exclusive freebies. I Heart Mac and Cheese is offering kids under 12 a free cookie while Friendly's is offering a free meal with the purchase of an adult entree. McAlister's Deli is offering up to two free kid meals to reward members with the purchase of an adult entree. Use the code "HALLOWEEN22" on their app for this special promotion. If kids show up in costume, they can get a free kid's meal at both Cotton Patch Cafe and Norms.

Super Scary Horror Films That Will Keep You Up at Night

Krispy Kreme

Get a free donut when you wear a costume on Halloween (Oct. 31) day

Qdoba

Qdoba rewards members get a buy one get one free for entrees on Oct. 31 only.

Insomnia Cookies

Between Oct. 27 and 31, walk into a location wearing a costume and get a free cookie.

Noodles & Company

For Noodles rewards members, get a free small entree with the purchase of a regular entree on Oct. 31.

7-Eleven & Speedway

For 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards customers, get a buy one get one free large pizzas on Oct. 31

Boston Market

Between Oct. 29 and 31, enjoy $10 off any family meal and earn double Rotisserie Rewards points.

Zaxby's

Get a buy one get one free boneless wings meals via the Zaxby's app on Oct. 31.

Jack in the Box

Purchase their new Basic Witch Shake and use the code "ACTUALLYFALL" to get a free five-piece churros order on Oct. 31.

Pieology

If you join the Pie Life rewards before Oct. 31, you get a free one-topping thin-crust pizza and have seven days to redeem it.

Baskin Robins

On Oct. 31, get 31% off any scoops.

Moe's Southwest Grill

On Oct. 31, get a burrito with free chips and salsa for $7.

Blaze Pizza

Through Oct. 31, get an 11-inch, two-topping pizza with a drink and dessert for $10.

Jamba

Through Oct. 31, Jamba Rewards members get buy-one-get-one-half-off smoothies via the app or website.

Macaroni Grill

First responders get a free order of Mom's Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti through Oct. 31.

Veggie Grill

For those that show up in costume, get buy one get one free entree on Oct. 31.