Taylor Swift Confirms A ‘Midnights’ Tour Will Happen ‘Soonish’

Taylor Swift could be hitting the road for another tour, at least according to her.

The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker appeared on on BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, where she divulged the details on the upcoming trek.

"We will sometime soonish. It's going to happen," she said.

We will do it and it will be great," she continued.

Swift has not been on the road since her Reputation tour in 2018. It was the fifth concert tour from her and became her highest-grossing tour to date.

With stadium shows all across the world, it would go on to become the third highest-grossing female concert tour of all time earning a massive $345.7 million in total. Additionally, it became the highest-grossing tour ever in the United States and North America.

While the dates for the tour have yet to be announced, the news of an incoming tour arrives shortly after Swift broke multiple records with the release of her Midnights album.

The singer's fans - affectionately called Swifties - broke Spotify upon the arrival of the album to the streaming service.

However, that was not the end of the record-breaking week she has had. According to Billboard, the album has already sold 1.4 million units in the United States, which is the largest opening week for an album since Adele's 25 sold 3.4 million copies in its debut week.

It doesn't end there. She also scored the biggest opening week for an album in Spotify history, besting Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, which is the longest-running No. 1 album of the year so far on the coveted Billboard 200 chart.