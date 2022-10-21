Taylor Swift Is a Bad Influence on Herself in ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video: WATCH

Taylor Swift is the "mastermind" behind the music video for her new song "Anti-Hero."

The acclaimed songstress faces herself in the set of visuals. One version of herself is a partier while the other version is giant. Both showcase, poke, and prod the singer's insecurities.

Swift wrote and directed the music video and shared in a tweet describing the video: "Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time."

In one of the many scenarios depicted in the video, actors Mike Birbiglia and John Early play Swift's future sons. As for who else stars in the clip, Mary Elizabeth Ellis goes on to play Swift's future daughter-in-law, whom Swift fears is after her for her money.

Watch Taylor Swifts's "Anti-Hero" Music Video:

Taking to Instagram, she got candid about "Anti-Hero" and revealed that it was one of her favorite songs that she has ever written.

'I don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," she said.

"I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and, not to sound too dark, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person," she continued.

"We all hate things about ourselves, and it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're going to be this person. So I like 'Anti-Hero' a lot because I think it's really honest," Swift concluded.

"Anti-Hero" has saw acclaim from critics who have cited it as one of the highlights from her recently released Midnights album. What's more, the song is set to serve as the first single from the project and was shipped to radio upon its release. Swift continues her streak of not releasing a song before the album arrives. She previously followed a similar technique when she released her albums Folklore and Evermore.