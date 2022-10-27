Disney Unveils First Plus-Size Heroine In Film About Body Dysmorphia

Disney has now unveiled its first movie that stars a plus-size heroine.

The movie in question is called Reflect and it tells the story of a girl named Bianca, who is a ballet dancer that battles with her own reflection and must overcome this by her using her inner strength.

Directed by Hillary Bradfield - most known for her work on Frozen 2 and Encanto - Reflect is part of the upcoming "Short Circuit" series of films that are completely devoted to self-esteem and other topics.

To announce the new film, Disney shared a brief clip of the movie. In it, Bianca can be seen practicing her ballet skills. The image in the mirror then breaks apart to reflect how she feels about herself.

Watch the trailer for Reflect below:

As for what body dysmorphic disorder is, the National Health Service categorizes it as a mental health condition, where a person focuses on flaws in their appearance, which others don't typically notice.

Upon the debut of the film, many flocked to social media to share their praises for it.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Disney+ FINALLY made a short with a Plus Size lead! It’s called Reflect and it’s part of the Short Circuit short series. Let’s just say I was SOBBING," said one Twitter user.

"16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect," another said.

Reflect is currently available to stream on Disney+.