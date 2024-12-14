8 States it’s Absolutely Illegal to Hang Things From Your Rearview Mirror
When my beloved Golden Retriever passed away, I hung his collar from my rearview mirror. It brought me some peace during my intense agony. He loved his car rides, and since he was born in Colorado, hanging that collar was one of the many ways to have him with me.
However, someone mentioned that his precious collar could get me pulled over since it's illegal.
It got me thinking. Don't we see air fresheners and other items sold nationwide dangling from rearview mirrors? Way back when many of us even hung our pandemic masks from those mirrors.
We've all seen everything from dream catchers, beads, and necklaces to graduation tassels, baby shoes, and rabbit's feet good luck charms. Many of us hang trinkets of all kinds to personalize our cars.
According to Motor Biscuit, decorative or personal items that seem so non-threatening dangling from your car’s rearview mirror are illegal in some states. In other states, you could get pulled over and even cited for obstructing your view while driving.
In general, according to Motor Biscuit, various laws on the books around the country state that all drivers should have a clear and unobstructed view while driving. Objects or materials affixed anywhere on our vehicles that can reduce or obstruct our view can warrant a ticket.
This means in any state, law enforcement can pull you over if that officer thinks there's a safety issue; however, in these states, according to the House Grail website, it's literally illegal to hang items from your rearview mirror.
- California
- Arizona
- Texas
- Pennsylvania
- Colorado
- Minnesota
- New York
- Illinois
