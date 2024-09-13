The Happiest Animal on Earth Loves Posing for Pictures

If you're a pet person then you know there's nothing like coming home to the wagging tail of your dog, for example, especially if you're having a blah day. The cuteness of animals, even wild ones, stops our social media scrolling almost always.

This, sweet, super happy animal is one that has been reappearing on socials for literally being dubbed the happiest animal on earth because it's almost always smiling, especially for photos.

Meet the Quokka.

It's sure to make you smile and even giggle with a full heart and authentic "awww." Now I know it looks like a large rodent, but it's the farthest thing from it if rodents creep you out and that's because its smile will give you the warm fuzzies.

@Daxon on YouTube @Daxon on YouTube loading...

The Quokka is a marsupial according to the All That's Interesting website and is the size of a cat. They live in Western Australia's Rottnest Island off the coast of Perth. Like a mini kangaroo, it carries its young in its pouch while happily hopping around like its relative the Wallaby.

This means photos are the closest you'll get unless you travel to Australia and many people are traveling to experience the Quokka in person.

People travel to this protected nature reserve, up to 15,000 weekly, just to see these adorable animals and yes, get a selfie if they can.

According to All That's Interesting, they're super friendly and love us humans.

Now the Quokka is endangered on Australia's mainline, according to the Good Living Guide website, so the protected land where these furry friends are flourishing have some 14,000 happily hopping around the island.

One thing to know if you decide to add a trip Down Under to see these adorable animals is that touching them or feeding them is frowned upon no matter how much they'd probably love it.

Being super approachable and sociable, they've become social media celebrities of sorts so conservation efforts to keep them safe is a priority according to the Good Living Guide.

35 Stunning Photos of the Best National Parks To View Fall Foliage The National Park Service maintains a list of its recommended parks to view fall colors each year. Here are some of the best photos from each stop on their list. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll