Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape but was acquitted on the two most serious charges of predatory sexual assault and rape in the first degree, which could have resulted in a possible life sentence.

On Monday (February 24), the disgraced movie mogul faced a jury more than two years after nearly 100 women came forward with allegations against him. This trial represented an important milestone in the #MeToo era, which was launched after The New York Times and The New Yorker's shocking reports.

According to Variety, the jury of "seven men and five women deliberated for four and a half days before reaching the verdict" following a six-week trial in New York City. They convicted him on two of five counts: criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree after being charged with raping actress Jessica Mann in a hotel room in 2013 and performing oral sex on former production assistant Miriam Haley without her consent in 2006.

He was cleared of first-degree rape and the most serious charge against him, predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein left the court in handcuffs after Justice James Burke ordered him to be taken into custody where he will remain in jail until his March 11 sentencing. He faces up to 25 years in prison.

Following the verdict, celebs including Alyssa Milano and Ashley Judd, shared their reactions on social media.

The "Silence Breakers," a group of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, also shared a lengthy statement revealing that while they are "disappointed" not all the women received the justice they deserved, they're satisfied that "Harvey Weinstein will now forever be known as a convicted serial predator."