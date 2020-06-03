Cara Delevingne Says Harvey Weinstein Pressured Her to Date a ‘Beard’ to Appear Straight

Cara Delevingne revealed that when she disclosed her sexuality, some people in Hollywood were not happy—including Harvey Weinstein.

Delevingne spoke about her sexuality in Variety's "Power of Pride" cover story published Wednesday (June 3).

The 27-year-old model said that after coming out as sexually fluid in 2018, Weinstein told her that she couldn't date a woman and that if she did, it would ruin her career.

“Harvey was one of the people that told me I couldn’t be with a woman and also be an actress," she said. “I had to have a beard [a male partner to appear straight].”

"To me, the idea of having a beard was — I’d heard it happen before — I just felt so disheartened by it,” Delevingne explained. “Do you have a conversation with a dude, and they’re like, ‘I’m going to pretend to be with you but not really love you’? I kind of think when I was pushed more that way, I realized how much more I needed to go the other way.”

Delevingne, who is pansexual, also spoke candidly about her sexuality.

"The thing is with me, I change a lot," the Carnival Row star admitted. “I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.”

Delevingne shared that she believes she will always remain pansexual but that "however one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person."