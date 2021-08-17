11 TikTokers Who Look Exactly Like Celebrities
Social media has become a doorway to discovery for regular people who just so happen to bear an uncanny resemblance to some of our favorite celebrities. And nowhere is that more true than on TikTok.
Thanks to the mega-popular app's penchant for challenges, lip-syncing and a constant onslaught of meme culture and viral trends, doppelgängers have come out of the woodwork the world over, with many establishing themselves on the platform in their own right with millions of followers, respectively.
Collaborations, stitches and other useful features unique to TikTok also happen to keep celebrity impersonators and look-alikes constantly in front of fresh eyes, with new fans discovering unlikely twins for Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift or Michael Jackson on any given day.
Below, we've rounded up 11 TikTokers who look so much like their famous counterparts — from Dove Cameron to Jim Carrey, Margot Robbie to Scarlett Johansson — you'll hardly believe your eyes.
Margot Robbie
Don’t be scared — there’s just a Harley Quinn doppelgänger running around out there, ready to cause havoc at any given turn. But Margot Robbie’s lovable DC baddie isn’t the only impersonation Russian cosplay enthusiast Anastasyia Prichinina has to offer. She can just as easily slip into a terrifyingly accurate Emma Stone and strike fear into the hearts of puppies everywhere as a picture-perfect Cruella DeVille.
Jim Carrey
Heather Shaw’s gender-bending resemblance to Jim Carrey is so convincing that she’s even been featured on Access Hollywood, where Mario Lopez himself couldn’t believe his eyes. And the similarities don’t stop with physical appearance either: Shaw is also a comedian. Not only does she make her 1.6 million TikTok followers laugh, she also regularly uses the platform to show off her stand-up comedy sets — Jim Carrey jokes included.
Michael Jackson
Fabio Jackson is just one of the lost boys. At least that’s what his TikTok bio claims, in a blatant reference to Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch. Not only does the influencer bear a striking resemblance to the King of Pop during his Bad era, he can also perfectly recreate the late icon’s dance moves, mannerisms and choreography, all the way down to the “Billie Jean” dance. Oh, and he happens to do a mean recreation of BTS’ “Butter,” too!
Dove Cameron
Alyssa McKay may look like Dove Cameron’s doppelgänger, but she’s much more interested in launching her own career as a comedian and influencer than merely impersonating the Disney star. Not only does McKay appear to be a brand ambassador for online retailer Pretty Little Thing, many of her most hilarious videos expertly send up rich girl influencer tropes wrapped in LOL-worthy raps.
Taylor Swift
While Ashley doesn’t use her last name on the app, she’s made it clear through her username and the website listed on her profile that she works as a registered nurse when she’s not impersonating Taylor Swift. Earlier this week, the look-alike revealed she was supposedly set to meet the real Taylor in person, but then three days later, Ashley abruptly announced she’d be stepping away from TikTok for a while. Think she’ll resurface before Red (Taylor’s Version) drops this November?
Cara Delevingne
Billing herself as @offbrandcaradelevingne, Kayla is one of the newer celebrity doppelgängers to grace TikTok. So far, she’s only racked up 18.4 thousand followers, but by leaning into her love for the supermodel (as well as Anya Taylor-Joy, whom she makes no apologies for stanning), the young TikToker will undoubtedly soon be on her way to social media stardom.
Maisie Williams
A girl may have no name, but Arya Stark certainly has a doppelgänger in Sonja Lovdal. The art director and photographer from Denmark bears a striking resemblance to Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams.
Scarlett Johansson
In 2021, Kate Shumskaya was featured in Cosmopolitan as a near-dead ringer for Scarlett Johansson… just in time for Black Widow to finally hit theaters worldwide. Ready for an even bigger coincidence? The Avenger cosplayer happens to be Russian, just like Johansson’s Marvel counterpart, the elusive and mysterious Natasha Romanoff. Based on her feed, Shumskaya is also pals with fellow Russian TikTok star Anastasyia Prichinina, and the pair can often be seen collaborating as ScarJo’s Black Widow and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.
Johnny Depp
Vampy Jordan has made quite the name for himself as the TikTok version of Johnny Depp, with more than 2.5 million users following him for his recreations of scenes from Pirates of the Caribbean and spot-on impression of Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow. But he’s also branched out beyond mere reenactments — Jordan inhabits Depp’s bad boy swagger and effortlessly cool fashion sense in virtually every one of his uploads.
Emma Watson
While her last name remains a mystery, Maria went viral as a virtual Emma Watson double after replying to a “Tell me you’re a Harry Potter fan without telling me you’re a Harry Potter fan” challenge by none other than the real Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton. Dressed in her best Gryffindor robes, the 29-year-old serves nothing but grown-up Hermoine Granger realness. When she’s not giving fans the best swish and flick of her wand, Maria is also a singer, gymnast and works in education.
Ariana Grande
And then there’s Paige Niemann, the Ariana Grande look-alike who many consider to be one of the OG TikTok doppelgängers. The virtual (and controversial) Ari clone boasts more than 10.6 million followers on the app and can convincingly switch up her position to nail every era throughout the pop powerhouse’s career.