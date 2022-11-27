Cara Delevingne Donated Her Orgasm to Science (Yes, Really)

While many people donate their organs and bodies to science after death, Cara Delevingne has donated her orgasm to science. (Yes, you read that right.)

The Only Murders in the Building star wanted to scientifically study orgasms and body chemistry to discover more about the "gender climax gap," a theory about why men are more likely to have an orgasm during sex than women.

The results will be featured in a six-part BBC special titled Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne, airing on BBC3 Thursday (Dec. 1) at 10PM local time.

So, how exactly did doctors measure the model's orgasm?

Delevingne gave samples of her blood before and after reaching climax to help doctors study the differences in her body chemistry pre- and post-orgasm. The test revealed the different levels of endocannabinoids — the chemical that decreases anxiety and increases a person's euphoria and pleasure response during sex.

"I think female sexual desire has definitely been repressed. I know from my own love life just how sexual women can be, so you’d think in the 21st century men and women should be having equally satisfying sex lives, right?" Delevingne shared outside the German hospital where the study was conducted, per The Daily Mail.

In the trailer for the special, Delevingne notes that "I date men, but oh, do I love women and men and everyone else."

Delevingne came out as bisexual in 2015 and has since been vocal about female pleasure.

"Scientists say that 95 percent of straight men orgasm during intercourse but only 65 percent of straight women do. To be honest I think that sounds way too high, most of my straight female friends say it’s probably more like 15 or 20 percent," the former Victoria's Secret model claimed.

"I do feel that generally men are not equipped with the right tools to handle women, especially sexually. I get it, it’s a lot more complicated for a woman to have to tell you that you’re not doing it right, you have to sit down and listen to what I’m saying. Yes, it’s an ego-killer which most men can’t handle," she added.

In addition to the scientific study, Delevingne went to Holland where she visited a film set where "ethical pornography" is filmed. She also traveled to Japan, where she got a mold of her vagina created.