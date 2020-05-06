Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Have Sadly Broken Up: Report

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have reportedly broken up.

The Pretty Little Liars alum and model allegedly broke up in April, People reported in an article published on Wednesday (May 6).

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down [sic] before but it's over now," a source told the outlet. "Their relationship just ran its course.”

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Delevingne has been reportedly spending time with Margaret Qualley, Rainey Qualley and Kaia Gerber in quarantine. Meanwhile, Benson has been fostering a puppy named Bowie and has been promoting her upcoming film, The Birthday Cake Movie.

Delevingne and Benson were first photographed kissing at Heathrow Airport in London in August 2018. They kept their relationship out of the public eye aside from sporadic Instagram photos together.

It wasn't until June 2019 that they confirmed their relationship at The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Gala in New York City where Delevingne was receiving the Trevor Project Hero Award. They attended the event together hand and hand.

During her acceptance speech, she gave a shout out to a "very special woman," who everyone presumed to be Benson.