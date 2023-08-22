The Surprising Room Ashley Benson Films Self-Tape Auditions In

Ashley Benson is letting fans into her "special" and "timeless" Los Angeles, Calif. home via Architectural Digest, where she revealed the surprising room that she films her self-taped auditions in.

"We're on our way to the speakeasy," she revealed in a video tour of her cozy, historic home as she passed a poster from her Spring Breakers days, which she called "a much younger me."

She then showed off the dark-toned room, which features a bar, couch, popcorn machine, and more.

"I spend a lot of time in here. Believe it or not, I do a lot of my self-tapes for auditions in this room," she shared. "So it's not only a bar but also a workspace."

The Pretty Little Liars star explained that she took inspiration from her favorite Parisian hotel for the design of the eclectic room, highlighting the black marble, deep red accent walls, and velvet features.

"I'm just obsessed," she added.

"I'll be down here for hours with my friends or just alone, and I find it [is] actually a very creative space for me," she continued.

READ MORE: Ashton Kutcher + Mila Kunis Offer Stay at Beach House on Airbnb

During the luxe house tour, she also showed off her two living rooms – one casual and one formal.

In the formal living room, she revealed that a hidden screen emerges from the ceiling for watching movies. She explained that she excluded a traditional television from the room for a more "mature" feel but that she wanted to have a home theater somewhere in the house.

As for the kitchen, Benson called it "everything" to her and shared that her inspiration for the room was film director Nancy Meyers' work.

"If you know her movies, which I'm sure you do, she has the best kitchens," Benson said. Meyers directed classics such as The Parent Trap and The Holiday.

The film and TV star also revealed that her house shares the same designer as the Playboy Mansion.

"One fun fact that I loved right when I saw the house originally [was that] Arthur Kelly, who did the Playboy Mansion, also built this house in 1930," she said. "I thought that was just a very cool piece of history."

Per Realtor.com, Benson is saying goodbye to her unique home, which was listed for sale in July at around $9 million.