Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are the latest celebrity duo to spark dating rumors.

Less than one month after the Pretty Little Liars star and girlfriend Cara Delevingne reportedly broke things off, she was spotted with the rapper at a grocery store amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the paparazzi pics, the two were seen wearing masks as they filled up a car with groceries. It's important to note, though, that there was no PDA to suggest anything romantic is going on.

Still, that didn't stop fans from immediately jumping to conclusions — and let's just say they did not hold back from sharing their disapproving reactions.

In fact, some of them are even blaming G-Eazy for Benson's split from the model.

As Refinery 29 points out, Benson has been liking and commenting on G-Eazy's Instagram pictures in early January, and in April the pair recorded a Radiohead cover of "Creep".

However, it seems like the actress has subtly addressed the speculation by "liking" a fan account's post that read, "You can't say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can't Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever."

Last week, People reported that Benson and Delevingne parted ways in April after nearly two years of dating. "Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," a source revealed. "Their relationship just ran its course."