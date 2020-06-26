G-Eazy and Ashley Benson have teamed up for a new song.

On Friday (June 26), the 31-year-old rapper released his new project, Everything's Strange Here, which features his rumored girlfriend and Pretty Little Liars star Benson on a track called "All the Things You're Searching For," alongside Kossisko.

He first shared the track list via Instagram earlier this week, revealing the album is a "ten-song project that encapsulates my mindset and creative inspiration over the last few months." (The rumored couple first sparked dating rumors in May following Benson's split from longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne.)

The beginning of the song hears Benson and G-Eazy talking to each other before he begins rapping about a relationship and the "best sex" he's ever had.

Listen to G-Eazy's "All the Things You're Searching For," below:

The collaboration further fuels speculation that the pair are in a relationship despite the fact that neither has confirmed the romance. They were also recently photographed hiking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles just days after G-Eazy attended Benson's sister's wedding as her date.

Benson’s sister Shaylene seemingly hinted that the actress and rapper's relationship began after the pair collaborated on a cover of Radiohead’s "Creep" in April, writing on her Instagram Story, "It’s okay if you decide to heal through music and collaborate with other artists. And if a spark happens. It’s not a crime when you’re single."

"I mean a lot of people meet through working together and if there is a connection, great! Do what you want. It’s no one's business," she added.