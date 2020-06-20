Ashley Benson Attends Sister’s Wedding With G-Eazy as Her Wedding Date

Things seem to be getting serious between Ashley Benson and G-Eazy

Ashley's sister, Shaylene Benson, wed financial advisor Adam Swerdlow on Thursday (June 18) in an intimate ceremony. Ashley brought G-Eazy as her wedding date for the special occasion.

The celebration was limited to a total of ten people due to the coronavirus pandemic and gathering limitations.

Family members and their dates were photographed dining at Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach, California at the reception. Ashley was all smiles and donned a black cocktail dress for the big day.

Ashley and the rapper interacted with each other on Instagram since January and recorded a cover of Radiohead's "Creep" together in April.

The pair were first photographed together getting groceries last month. Although there was no PDA, the outing sparked romance rumors. On June 13, the couple seemingly confirmed their relationship after they were photographed holding hands while running errands.

Shaylene seemingly addressed romance rumors between her sister and the "Still Be Friends" singer in an Instagram Story on May 15.

"It’s OK if you decide to heal through music and collaborate with other artists — and if a spark happens," she reportedly wrote. "It’s not a crime when you’re single. I mean a lot of people meet through working together, and if there is a connection, great! Do what you want. It’s no one’s business."

News broke in May that Ashley and longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne broke up. The former couple allegedly called it quits in April during the coronavirus quarantine period.

See the photos and video, below.