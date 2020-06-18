Elon Musk Denies ‘Three Way Affair’ With Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

Elon Musk responded to claims he had a "three-way affair" with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne.

The supermodel and Tesla CEO are the latest high-profile celebs to be dragged into the actress' legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. In a deposition acquired by The Daily Mail, it was revealed Heard allegedly had a threesome with Delevingne and Musk while she was in a relationship with the latter.

The news outlet reports "the A-list trio hooked up at Depp’s downtown LA penthouse in late 2016 after Heard split from the Pirates of the Caribbean star" and that there's a security camera photo of a woman closely resembling Delevingne riding the private elevator.

However, the tech billionaire has denied the affair in a statement to Page Six.

"Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate," he said. "She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!"

"Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on," Musk added. "Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!"

Apparently, Depp "hasn't ruled out" serving Delevingne with a subpoena to see if she has any useful information to help his case. Heard's lawyers described her ex-husband's cheating allegation as "an attempt to silence her."

Heard and Musk dated on and off for several years and at the time, the Aquaman star and Delevingne were frequently photographed partying together. Though the women sparked romance rumors, their fling was never confirmed.