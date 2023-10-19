Kanye West Tells Elon Musk He’s Autistic, Not Bipolar

Kanye West has claimed he’s autistic, but not bipolar, in a series of texts to Elon Musk.

The scandal-hit rapper, 46, revealed in 2018 he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but years later claimed during a Twitter rant he was “mentally misdiagnosed."

He has now asked his friend Ian Connor to share screenshots on Instagram of his apparent messages to Tesla co-founder Elon, 52, about his health, in which he also claimed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is blocking him from seeing their children.

Texts posted on Wednesday (Oct. 18) said: “When are we going to speak ... You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again ... But if we do speak ... The nature of the relationship has to change ... I’m not bipolar ... I have signs of autism from my (2002) car accident.”

Kanye was referring to his crash that famous led to his hit song "Through the Wire," in which he rapped with his jaw wired shut after major surgery.

He tweeted in 2022: “So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity.”

In his new set of texts, Kanye also referred to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 42, by telling Elon that he “can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me."

In reference to Elon’s struggling X platform, the rapper-turned fashion designer ended his messages by blasting the billionaire for describing him as a “friend” so the performer could bring his “audience to your struggling platform”.

Kanye’s stylist friend Ian also posted a text from the rapper telling him to get the screenshots “out to the public."

The singer was forced to enlist his colleague after being banned from X following a series of anti-Semitic rants.

It’s unclear what sparked Kanye to want to share the messages as he has been busy on holiday in Europe with his 28-year-old wife Bianca Censori.

And even though Kanye claimed Kim has been keeping their four children from him, the rapper was photographed a couple of weeks ago with his seven-year-old son Saint at a soccer game in Italy.

He and Kim’s divorce was finalized in in 2022 after they married in 2014, and the rapper secretly married model Bianca last December.