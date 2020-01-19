Hayley Kiyoko Cancels Her Upcoming North American Tour

Hayley Kiyoko has canceled her upcoming North American tour eleven days before it was set to kick off.

The 28-year-old shared the upsetting news with her fans in an Instagram post. “The timing for the tour didn’t go the way we had hoped and due to a lot of factors not aligning for the year ahead, I am forced to make the extremely difficult decision to cancel my upcoming North American tour,” she announced. “I have never canceled one show date in my entire career and so this is really one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, and even more heartbreaking to express to you.”

The "Expectations" singer told fans that she will be using the time off the road to work on new music. "I promise we will look back at this time and know it led to something bigger and greater," she continued. "Please know that I’m not going anywhere. I won’t be taking any time off. I will be using this time to work extremely hard on finishing my new album in order to give you my absolute best."

"I apologize deeply for disappointing you and I promise that I will give you that space to be free soon," she wrote. The letter concluded with Kiyoko sharing her love with fans and apologizing once again.

Full refunds for VIP packages and tickets for the shows will be available at the point of purchase.

See her full message, below.