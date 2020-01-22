Hayley Williams’ ‘Simmer’ Lyrics — Watch the Paramore Star’s Solo Music Video!
Hayley Williams released her first solo single and music video Wednesday (Jan. 22).
Titled "Simmer," the rocktronica track finds the pop-rock icon going solo from her band Paramore since 2009's "Teenagers," her song for the Jennifer's Body soundtrack. She's also lent her vocals to featured collaborations with artists like B.o.B., Zedd and New Found Glory.
On her Petals For Armor web site, the 31-year-old has been teasing fans with cryptic videos previewing a new haunting music video, which was directed by Warren Fu.
The new song was co-written by Williams, fellow Paramore member Taylor York and Joey Howard.
Watch the music video, below, when it premieres at 2:30 PM ET.
Check out Hayley Williams' full "Simmer" lyrics, below.
[Breathing noises]
[Verse 1]
Rage is a quiet thing
You think that you tamed it
But it's just lying in wait
Oh, rage, is it in our veins?
Feel it in my face when, when I least expect it
[Chorus]
Give in
Control
There's so many ways to give in
Eyes closed
Another way to make it to ten
Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?
Gotta Simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down
Control
There's so many ways to give in
Eyes closed
Another way to make it to ten
Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?
Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down
[Verse 2]
If I had seen my reflection
As something more precious
He would've never
Mmm and if my child needed protection
From a f--ker like that man
I'd sooner gut him
Cause nothing cuts like a mother, give in
Repeat Chorus
[Bridge]
Wrap yourself in petals, wrap yourself in petals
Wrap yourself in petals for armor (simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer)
Petals for armor
Repeat Chorus
Hayley Williams' solo album, Petals For Armor, arrives May 8.