11 Most Heartbreaking Regrets People Have Before They Die

Regret is one of the most difficult emotions to cope with in life, especially when one's time to do things differently or make things right has run out.

In a gut-wrenching Reddit thread, several medical professionals including nurses, doctors, EMTs and other staff members revealed the intimate regrets their patients shared with them right before passing away.

Their stories are heartbreaking and their regrets vary from not having children or spending enough time with their families to simply not doing the things that made them happiest in life.

While life is imperfect and often full of regrets for many people, these devastating stories from people on their deathbeds offer a strong, simple lesson in the end: You only life once, so do what brings you joy and make it count.