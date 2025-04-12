Here are the Snobbiest States in the Country From One to Fifty

When you think of states that are probably snobbier than others, I'm sure several pop into your mind. Do you think of your state at all?

Now, which state do you think is the snobbiest? And get this, there's a region of the country where every single state made it onto the Top 10 list of the most snobby states in America.

According to the Zippia website, here's what makes a state rank as snobbiest or least snobby.

Percent of Population with a Bachelor’s Degree

Percent of Degree Earners with a Degree in Arts and Humanities

Number of Ivy League Colleges

Gallons of Wine Consumed Yearly

Higher education and wine have an air about them, so whether you agree, even care, or rationalize any of this for many, the line between snobby and prideful can be thin, but it's all relative.

Now, in order, here are your Top 10 snobbiest states in the country.

MASSACHUSETTS

Adults With College Diploma: 43%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 24%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 21

VERMONT

Adults With College Diploma: 37%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 29%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 26

CONNECTICUT

Adults With College Diploma: 39%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 24%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 20

NEW YORK

Adults With College Diploma: 36%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 27%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 17

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Adults With College Diploma: 37%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 23%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 28

RHODE ISLAND

Adults With College Diploma: 33%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 25%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 19

CALIFORNIA

Adults With College Diploma: 33%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 26%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 20

OREGON

Adults With College Diploma: 32%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 26%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 19

MAINE

Adults With College Diploma: 35%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 27%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 15

VIRGINIA

Adults With College Diploma: 38%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 24%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 16

As you can see, New England is the region where every state is ranked in the top 10.

HERE ARE 11 THROUGH 50

11. Washington (state)

12. New Jersey

13. Maryland

14. Illinois

15. Hawaii and Minnesota

17. Alaska

18. North Carolina

19. Idaho

20. Utah

21. Colorado

22. Delaware

23. Florida

24. Montana

25. Pennsylvania

26. Nevada

27. Wisconsin

28. Missouri

29. New Mexico

30. Arizona

31. Michigan

32. Kansas

33. Louisiana

34. Tennessee

35. Georgia

36. Texas

37. Nebraska

38. North Dakota

39. Kentucky

40. Ohio

41. Indiana and South Carolina

43. Iowa

44. Wyoming

45. South Dakota

46. Alabama

47. Arkansas

48. Oklahoma

49. Mississippi

50. West Virginia

