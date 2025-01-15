Amazon Prime Is Getting Rid of This Popular Service on January 31

Did you ever use this service for Amazon Prime members? I only did it once and loved it, but I must admit, it's probably not something I'd use too often, but it's definitely a nice perk I could see myself using again.

I used the "Try It Before You Buy It" to see if some chic-looking silver and white Moncler sunglasses looked good on me. I mean, who buys sunglasses without admiring yourself in the mirror? Or, on the other end of the spectrum, being like no way, ew, these are not doing me any favors.

Here's what made it so cool during its seven-year run.

This service allowed you to order something and try it for seven days without being charged. If you didn't like it, you could simply return it without dealing with that refund waiting time. Definitely a nice perk on the pocketbook.

Kinda a cool perk, right? As a matter of fact, you could try up to six items at once without putting a dent in your wallet. This was only for clothing and other apparel, like my sunglasses. If you decide to keep the item, then you simply keep the item, and you're automatically charged after your weeklong trial period.

According to The Independent website, AI is the reason Amazon Prime is getting rid of this much-loved perk, as fewer and fewer members are taking advantage of it.

Given the combination of Try Before You Buy only scaling to a limited number of items and customers increasingly using our new AI-powered features like virtual try-on, personalized size recommendations, review highlights, and improved size charts to make sure they find the right fit, we’re phasing out the Try Before You Buy option.

Free returns are still available; this just means waiting on that refund, which is a normal part of life anyway, you know?

