Here’s Why Cavities are Contagious

Did you have THIS on your bingo card of life? Cavities are contagious?

Really?!

According to the Good RX website, yes, you can catch a cavity, so to speak, just like you can catch a cold from someone.

As you know, you get a cavity when too much bacteria builds up on a tooth and breaks down the enamel.

Snacking, meals, and sugary food leave leftover particles that are processed into acids by the bacteria in your mouth. It's that acid that gets trapped against your teeth that forms plaque, and eventually, cavities.

This means anything from kissing someone to sharing utensils can spread that bacteria from one mouth to another.

According to the Cleveland Clinic website, bacteria, acid, food, and saliva mix to form dental plaque, and it's that sticky substance that coats your teeth. Sharing that mixture with someone else means exactly what you think it means.

Well, this is super gross.

It's like we knew this yet never really thought about it in this way.

The longer you leave plaque on your teeth, the quicker a cavity may develop. If you already have a cavity, the environment in your mouth is perfect for bacteria to thrive. And this can cause your cavity to spread and other cavities to develop.

Obviously, you should be good if you're brushing at least twice a day and flossing each night before bed. According to Good RX, regular dentist appointments twice a year are key, too.