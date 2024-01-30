Hilarious Valentine’s Day Candy for Those in a ‘Situationship’ and Not an Actual Relationship

Seriously is this not the funniest? Well, except if you're all in with what you want to be a full-on relationship while he or she still thinks of it as a 'situationship.'

Yes, as blurry as your relationship is, these candies have wording misprints that are hard to read. According to the Delish website the Sweethearts box is filled with the signature heart-shaped candies however instead of cute messages like "Be Mine" or "Forever Yours" these hearts are the ones with misprints that often turn out blurry.

Sweethearts Candies via Instagram Sweethearts Candies via Instagram loading...

In case you're not up on the dating lingo, a 'situationship' is basically when you don't know what to call whatever you're doing yet. The Healthline website defines it as a romantic relationship that’s undefined or uncommitted and is often based on convenience or short-term circumstances.

I'm sure you've heard of friends with benefits. Well, this is the next step in the evolution of a relationship because it's not just about hooking up but having physical intimacy with an emotional connection.

It's these types of relationships with a lack of consistency that Sweethearts Candies is focusing on with its latest conversation heart candies.

According to Delish, pop culture played a role in the creation of 'situationship' hearts.

Singles are taking 'situationships' to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them. The printing on Sweethearts isn't always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture.

They're pop culture playful for sure. Click here to buy them.

Celebrities Who Were in Cults From TV actors to pop stars, these 16 celebrities were (or were allegedly...) in cults at one point or another. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell