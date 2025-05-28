Hoda Kotb’s Emotional Confession: The Life-Altering Reason She Left the ‘Today’ Show

Hoda Kotb walked away from Today in January after nearly two decades.

Although fans were blindsided by her decision, for Kotb, her commitment to being a mother made the choice a no-brainer.

In an interview with People, she shared that her departure was primarily driven by her desire to be more present for her daughters Haley, 8, and Hope, 6.

The reason? After an unexpected diagnosis with type 1 diabetes in 2023, Hope now requires intensive care and constant medical attention.

"It’s kind of constant care for Hope. We’re monitoring her 24/7," Kotb told the outlet regarding the autoimmune disease, which prevents the pancreas from making its own insulin.

“She was getting shots — four or five a day — every day for a year. Now she is getting them less frequently because we have some other means to get her what she needs, but there’s a lot to it, Some kids can have sweets and she can’t. If she’s up in the night, we have to take care of her at night," the mother-of-two continued.

Kotb stressed that she "wanted to and needed" to be home to "watch over" her daughter.

"So, whenever she needs anything, and it can happen at night, multiple times, I’m up — I’m up up up. But I would never, ever want Hope to one day grow up and say, ‘Oh, my mom left her job because [of me].’ It wasn’t that alone. But if you look at it cumulatively, it was a part of that decision," she added.

Kotb expressed that while leaving Today was "terrifying," it felt "exactly right."

Her departure from the iconic NBC morning show is a poignant reminder of the importance of family and the personal sacrifices the anchors make behind the scenes.