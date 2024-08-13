Hoda Kotb ‘Not Scared’ of Finding Love at 60 After Split From Ex-Fiance: ‘I Know It’s Happening’

Hoda Kotb is looking towards the future.

The Today co-anchor, who turned 60 on Aug. 9 (Friday), celebrated her milestone on the morning talk show Aug. 12 (Monday).

NBC surprised Kotb with performances from Little Big Town and Sugarland.

She also received a bday-shout out from Hollywood legend Sandra Bullock, 60.

Watch The 'Speed' Star Wish Hoda Kotb A Happy B-Day Here:

Her career is at an all time high, and she is ready for love again following her split from ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, in 2022 after eight years.

The former flames share two kids together, Hope, 7, and Hailey, 5.

"I can see romance clearly, I just can. It’s how you know something is meant to be," the TV personality told Page Six.

"I thought 50 was great, but 60 may be it! I feel like this is the season of repotting and growth. There’s this feeling that the roots are up in the air, but then you land in this rich soil and you’re like, ‘Oh, more room to grow," she continued.

Kotb declared that she is "not scared" to put herself out there as she knows romance is heading her way.

"It’s to say, ‘In this rich and full life, let me bring in something in this moment,’ and right now, that’s what I want. As life goes on and the kids get settled, there will be room for more. But now, I want something small and I can see it … I know it’s happening," she added.