Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors Ramping Up: ‘Happening Soon’ (REPORT)

Baby, just say, YES! Rumors are swirling that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting engaged very soon.

According to Page Six, an insider spilled that the NFL star "has a plan in place to get on bended knee — and put an end to speculation about the couple’s future."

"The engagement is happening soon," a source dished.

The outlet noted that many people think the power couple are already engaged.

Apparently at a recent Morgan Wallen concert, "the wife of a top Chiefs exec was overheard telling pals in a suite that the team’s famed tight end and Swift are already engaged."

As PopCrush previously reported, Kelce "fell" for the "Blank Space" singer because of how "genuine" she is around her loved ones and how "self-aware" she is.

The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs player, both 34, have been dating for almost a year now, and the NFL player has spilled on what attracted him to the "Fortnight" singer in the first place, including the way she never takes the spotlight from him when she attends his big games.

“The first game she came to against the Bears, I was like, ‘I can probably set you up with everything,’ and she just walked right through the front door. There’s no like going down, talking to security, making sure she [gets to her seats]. She was like, ‘I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.’ I was just like, ‘She got points for that.’ She’s in the madness. She wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that. She really won me over with that," he said.

One of the downsides of being in a relationship with the biggest star on the planet is the lack of privacy and being followed by paparazzi.

"Definitely the pulling up to the house, the just random, I don’t know… It’s a different demographic than the NFL, so it’s been cool to dabble in that and see her following and everything. It’s been fun because a lot more kids are into the game and the Chiefs fans have turned into a lot of her fans. And her fans have turned into Chiefs fans, so I’ve had fun with every aspect of it. But when you’re at home, you want privacy, and you don’t always get that," Kelce added.