Jennifer Lopez Slyly Brushes Off Question Comparing Ben Affleck and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez showed off her media prowess on Tuesday morning by creatively dodging a question about her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck and past with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The moment occurred during a joint interview between the superstar and Lin-Manuel Miranda with TODAY's Hoda Kotb, The pair may have been promoting the re-release of their 2016 charity single "Love Make the World" — in honor of the five-year anniversary of the Pulse massacre — but Kotb was more interested in getting the tea on J.Lo's love life.

"I need to have a little girl talk with my girl — just a little!" the anchor said, before jumping in. "You look happy," she told the star. "Look, I've known you a long time, for years. You look happier."

J.Lo tried to skirt the issue by replying, "I'm always happy when you see me Hoda!" but Kotb wasn't having it.

"No, no, no," she chided. "You look happi-er. Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I'm like, 'She looks happier. She looks happier!' Are we happier?"

At that point, the singer hilariously refused to answer the question, taking a pause before switching the conversation back to the topic of her and Miranda's song. "The song is out, five years," she deadpanned as her collaborator cheered in the background. "Five years since we've done it, and I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love...is never more relevant than it is right now."

Laughing, Kotb could only respond, "Wait, it's me you're talkin' to, you know that?" to which J.Lo replied, "I know, you can call me. You have my number."

So much for trying to pull a fast one on Jenny from the Block... Watch the hilarious moment below.