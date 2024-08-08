A bride had her groom in tears when she surprised him with a song on their wedding day.

Sophie Hammill shocked her husband when she walked down the aisle singing a flawless cover of Shania Twain's 1997 love ballad "You're Still the One."

The heartwarming moment was shared on TikTok, where it went viral.

READ MORE: Curious Raccoon Steals the Show During Marriage Proposal: WATCH

“Looks like we made it / Look how far we’ve come my baby / We mighta took the long way / We knew we’d get there someday / They said, ‘Bet they'll never make it...' / But just look at us holding on / We're still together, still going strong," the bride sang as she walked out holding a bouquet.

Meanwhile, the groom smiled ear-to-ear as his singing bride walked toward him.

Watch below:

"He tried to hold back tears but cracked when I got close to him. You can see his reaction, and he still goes on about it," Hammill told Newsweek about the beautiful moment.

She explained she "wanted to do something special" for her husband after a rough year that included welcoming a premature baby at 28 weeks and Hammill nearly dying from sepsis.

"I wanted to do something special and surprise my husband after a difficult year. He didn't know it was going to happen and neither did the guests, aside from my maid of honor and my bridesmaid," the new bride said.