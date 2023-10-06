TV Host Holly Willoughby Kidnapping Plot: Man Charged With Soliciting Murder

A man is facing several criminal charges over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder British TV host and presenter Holly Willoughby.

BBC reports 36-year-old security officer Gavin Plumb of Potters Field, Essex, appeared in court this week, where he was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnapping.

According to BBC, Plumb is accused of "soliciting, encouraging, persuading, endeavoring to persuade or proposing to a third party" to murder the This Morning host.

Plumb reportedly began "formulating a plan with a third party" on Monday (Oct. 2). He allegedly "encouraged that third party to travel to the U.K. to carry out the plan" and was "assembling a kidnap and restraint kit, capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of the kidnap" of the television host.

The third party, who was allegedly traveling from the U.S., was set to arrive in the U.K. next week.

A plea hearing is set for Nov. 3.

In a statement, Essex Police said "this was an extremely fast-paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges."

"The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritize this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds," the statement continued.

"This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning and ITV. We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time," a spokesperson for ITV, which airs This Morning, said in a separate statement.

Willoughby, who is believed to be currently under police protection at her home, did not appear on This Morning Thursday (Oct. 5).