Who Killed Jill Dando? Inside the U.K.’s Most Puzzling Unsolved Murder

Who killed Jill Dando?

That's the question authorities have been asking for the past 24 years following the murder of the beloved British TV presenter.

Dando became a familiar face on British TV throughout the '80s and '90s. She co-hosted the BBC's Breakfast Time before gaining nationwide fame as host of Crimewatch, which involved the public to help crack unsolved crime cases.

Despite worldwide attention on the case, Dando's murder was never truly solved. Now, a new three-part Netflix docu-series will explore one of the U.K.'s most shocking, unsolved murder mysteries.

Watch the trailer for Who Killed Jill Dando? below:

How Did Jill Dando Die?

The case surrounding Jill Dando's death has puzzled authorities for nearly a quarter of a century, as the motive behind Dando's death remains a mystery.

In April 1999, the Crimewatch host, who many likened to beloved British royalty Princess Diana, was shot outside her home in London in broad daylight.

A year later, police arrested and charged Barry George for her murder in May 2000.

George, 40 at the time, allegedly lived a short distance away from Dando and was placed on her street by witnesses just hours before death.

George was convicted of the murder in July 2001 after prosecutors presented a single particle of gunshot residue allegedly recovered from his coat pocket.

He appealed the verdict, but it was dismissed.

George was granted a retrial in 2008 after questions were raised regarding the evidence presented at his original trial. His conviction was officially overturned in August 2008 and he was acquitted of Dando's murder.

"I was locked up for eight years. I knew in my own conscience I hadn’t done anything of what they said. It makes me angry that they have taken eight years of my life away. They just basically persecuted me," George, now 63, says in the new docu-series Who Killed Jill Dando? on Netflix.

Today, George lives a "quiet" life in Ireland with his sister, far away from London where he's still "treated like a scab."

Who Killed Jill Dando? is streaming now on Netflix.