JonBenet Ramsey Case Report: Authorities Focusing on New ‘Persons of Interest’

A new report indicates authorities are feeling hopeful nearly 27 years after the death of JonBenét Ramsey.

Police are reportedly focusing on several new "persons of interest" after examining nearly 1,000 DNA samples.

"There are new people to look at, to hopefully figure out who killed JonBenét. Suspects and witnesses can come from a variety of places. It's not just the DNA, it's what happens when you investigate a very difficult case," a police source recently told The Messenger.

The outlet reports police used new DNA technology to examine untested evidence earlier this year.

In 2021, investigators combed through nearly 1,000 DNA samples in an effort to find the child pageant star's killer. Cops reportedly talked to more than 1,000 people across 19 states to find clues.

"We are seeing if any of them are the key to solving this case. Time will tell if we get the answers we need. This is a marathon, not a sprint," the police source added.

In 2022, Boulder police issued a statement saying they were working "in consultation with DNA experts from around the country" to solve the long-standing murder case.

"The Boulder Police Department ... wants the community to know that it has never wavered in its pursuit to bring justice to everyone affected by the murder of this little girl. We have a shared goal to bring justice — and hopefully some peace — to JonBenét’s family and everyone who was impacted by her loss," officials said in the statement.

In 1996, JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her family home in Boulder, Colo., the day after Christmas. She was only 6.

The child pageant star's parents, John and Patsy, were questioned heavily about the murder of their daughter, but were eventually cleared of any wrongdoing.