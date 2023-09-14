Netflix's true-crime portfolio expands with a second season of its series devoted to disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh.

The trailer for season two of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal was shared on Thursday, Sept. 14. The series' new season looks to explore the murder trial that captivated a nation as well as the continued downfall of the Murdaugh's Low Country Dynasty.

The first installment of the series hit the streaming platform last year--shortly before Alex Murdaugh found himself in a South Carolina courtroom after being officially charged with the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.

Get our free mobile app

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will include exclusive interviews with former Murdaugh family housekeeper Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson and Mushelle "Shelly" Smith, the former caregiver of Alex's mother, Libby Murdaugh-- those familiar with the case against Alex Murdaugh will note that much of his original alibi centered around claims that he was with his mother the night Maggie and Paul were murdered.

The trailer for the new season also looks to showcase the impact of the family's digital footprint, showing clips of Paul Murdaugh's Snapchats that would later be entered as evidence in his father's murder trial.

The new season of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will be available for streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on March 2, 2023. Murdaugh has since filed an appeal.

The family's tragic story has also been featured in docuseries for HBO and Dateline and podcasts like The Impact of Influence. Lifetime announced it plans to air a two-part miniseries based on the crimes; titled Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, the series starring Bill Pullman as Alex Murdaugh is set to air Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. EST.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)