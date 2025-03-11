Hooters’ Maternity Outfit for Pregnant Waitresses Is Very Different Than Its Regular Uniform

Hooters is widely recognized (and even controversial) for their female servers' sexy, figure-baring uniform.

Recently, however, a pregnant Hooters employee garnered millions of views on TikTok by revealing the restaurant chain's maternity uniform.

Hooters server Gabrielle Harlan first showed off the brand's maternity uniform — a black t-shirt and black shorts that stretch to fit her baby bump — in December 2024.

"Finally big enough to wear the maternity uniform," Harlan shared via a text overlay.

"I'm most likely wearing this wrong. I have no idea what I am doing. But it's so comfortable compared to the regular uniform!" she captioned the clip.

Watch below:

In a follow-up video, Harlan updated viewers with a look at her maternity uniform's fit at 32 weeks pregnant.

"Everyone was so mad when I said I finally fit the maternity uniform at 23 weeks," she captioned the clip.

Although the maternity uniform appears more comfortable and conservative compared to the brand's infamous orange booty shorts and busty white t-shirt or tank top, according to Hooters' website, the company is committed to being "more accommodating" these days thanks to their "inclusive image policy."

The Hooters website reads:

As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they have the option to choose from traditional uniforms or the new ones. They can determine which style of shorts best fits their body style and personal image. We’re excited to see a national trend toward self-expression and inclusivity that bodes well for our marketplace. We work continuously with our Hooters Girls to refresh and update the image of our brand ambassadors and to empower them to feel their best while at work… We remain committed to empowering our most valuable asset, the Hooters Girls, and working together to provide the best Hooters experience for our guests and employees.