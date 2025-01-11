How Far Can You Drive On Empty When Your Car Says Zero Miles Left?

We've all been there. The orange gas light pops on, warning us it's time to hit the gas station. It's not like we don't keep an eye on our gas gauge, but if you're like me, sometimes pushing it to the limit just happens because filling up with gas is one less stop or errand we have to worry about for the moment.

However, sometimes, we are surprised when it lights up, and most cars even tell us how many miles we have left. But how accurate is that? Can we have zero miles left and still realistically have a few miles left? I mean, our cars aren't just going to hit the zero miles left mark and start puttering to a stop, right?

According to AAA, each fuel system is different, so the gauge, tank, and type of gasoline all vary depending on the make and model of your car. How you drive also depends on your speed and terrain.

For the most part, after the gas light has been on and you've checked how many miles you have left, even hitting zero miles left, you'll still have several miles left, with many cars having a 10-mile leeway. But don't quote me; rather, take that zero miles left as a warning to find a gas station quickly. Only your car manufacturer knows exactly what that leeway is.

Personally, I've driven seven miles, white-knuckling it in a BMW SUV when I totally zoned out and missed a gas exit.

According to the Car Parts website, most vehicles tell you your tank is empty with zero miles left before your car literally runs out of gas. It's an extra safety feature to give you yet one more chance to fricken' fill up.

While you can still drive for several miles even with your fuel gauge on empty, we don’t recommend doing so on a regular basis. You’re not just putting yourself at risk of being stranded in inconvenient places, you also risk damaging your engine and fuel pump.

Also, if you make it a habit, according to Car Parts, fuel debris, and contaminants will settle at the bottom of your fuel tank and can seep into your engine and damage it.

