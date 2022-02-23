How to Get Tickets to BTS’ Las Vegas Residency

BTS are returning to America and will be hitting up Sin City for a Las Vegas residency!

The septet will be performing four concerts as part of their BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS shows.

The group will be performing at Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

How to Get Tickets for BTS' Vegas Residency:

In order to secure tickets, fans will need to register for Ticketmaster's verified fan pre-sale here or through BTS’ Global Official Fanclub ARMY Registration via Weverse.

A yearlong Weverse membership costs $22.00. Fans can download the Weverse app on Apple and Android devices. Pre-sale registration ends Saturday, Feb. 26 at 5PM PT.

Those who sign up for the pre-sale will receive a pre-sale invitation on the evening of Tuesday, March 1.

The BTS Global Official Fanclub ARMY Membership pre-sale will take place March 2 at 3PM PT until 10PM PT. It is important to note that BTS' previous concerts sold out during the pre-sale stage, and 100 percent of tickets will be available for purchase during this time.

If any tickets are left unsold, the General Verified Fan pre-sale invitations will be sent Wednesday, March 2. The General Verified Fan pre-sale will take place Thursday, March 3 at 3PM PT until 10PM PT or until tickets are sold out.

If any tickets remain following the two pre-sale periods, the general public tickets sale will begin Friday, March 4 at 3PM PT.

Will BTS Stream Their Vegas Shows?

If you can't make it to one of the Las Vegas concerts, BTS will be simulcasting the concerts live. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster at a later date. Additionally, the April 16 concert will be streamed live online.

BTS' previous residency took place in Los Angeles in 2021. The group will be performing their first in-person shows in Seoul later this year.