How to Know if You’re Emotionally Intelligent

Your emotional intelligence (EI) is all about managing your emotions while understanding those around you. Your emotional quotient (EQ) actually measures your EI through assessments.

According to the Kapable website, although EI and EQ are often used interchangeably, the difference is action and reaction versus assessment of where you land.

This all said, being human means you can have some emotionally immature moments while still being emotionally intelligent, while others are clearly emotionally stunted.

According to the Mental Health America website, there are five main elements of EI.

Self Awareness



Self Regulation



Motivation



Empathy



Social Skills

According to CNBC, Harvard-trained Dr. Cortney Warren says that using at least one of these nine phrases deliberately every single day will improve your emotional resilience and intelligence.

Think of them as mantras.

Do you use any of these daily?

"I can get through this," or "I will survive this."

"I'm not going to be a victim," or "Even though I'm a victim in this situation, I won't let it define me or ruin me."

"Life is hard," or "I don't always like how things play out, but it's part of the journey."

"This too shall pass," or "Each day is one step closer to being better."

"What can I learn from this?" or "How can I use this experience to improve?"

"I need some time," or "I'm going to take a moment."

"I still have things to be grateful for," or "There's a lot of good in my life, too."

"It is what it is," or "I have to see things for what they are, and this is reality right now."

"Just let it go" or "Forgiving doesn't mean forgetting, but I'm moving on."

Emotional Intelligence Circle Diagram. What is Emotional Intelligence. Five Elements of Emotional Intelligence with Icons. Getty Images loading...

What makes these phrases so crucial is that they allow you to focus on what you can control at the moment.

If you feel like you want to improve or continue to grow in your EI and EQ, then, according to Kapable, practicing mindfulness is key, as well as being kind to yourself.

Also, reflect on triggers and emotions each day to improve your self-awareness and emotional responses.

