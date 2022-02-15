A&E's shocking docuseries Secrets of Playboy is lifting the veil on late Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner and his plethora of girlfriends' secret lives spent behind the walls of the exclusive mansion located near Beverly Hills, Calif.

On the Monday (Feb. 14) episode, Hefner's ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore got candid about their allegedly wild sex life.

"He would tell the public even good girls enjoy sex, healthy sex," the 1977 Playmate of the Month spilled. "And there was nothing healthy about the sex with Hefner because he took it too far."

During last week's episode, the 65-year-old, who dated Hefner for five years, also claimed he forced her to supply him with drugs.

This week, she alleged Hefner forced her to have sex with other women and men while he recorded it.

Content warning below // sexual assault, sexual violence, harm to animals

"I felt so violated having a man that I did not want to be forced upon me," Theodore told the camera, before making the jaw-dropping, unconfirmed claim that the Playboy founder had a fondness for beastiality — sex between a person and an animal.

"I walked in once, and he was with our dog," Theodore alleged, according to Insider. "And I said, 'What are you doing?' He says, 'Well, dogs have needs.' And I went, 'Stop that, just stop that!' And I never left them alone with the dog again. I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

According to indy100, four states in the U.S. do not have laws prohibiting the sexual assault of animals: Wyoming, New Mexico, Hawaii and West Virginia.

The Stingray actress also claimed that Hefner was obsessed with blood and snuff films. "What kind of mind is so far gone that it takes killing somebody to get them excited for that big release?" she asked. "He was opening my eyes to this monster. I mean, really, he was a monster."

As PopCrush previously reported, on a separate episode, former Playmate Holly Madison described life in the Playboy mansion as "cult-like."

"The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as like this really good guy," the 42-year-old dished. "And you started to feel like, 'Oh, he's not what they say in the media, he's just a nice man.'"

Madison — who dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008 — added that he had strict rules for the ladies once they entered the world of Playboy.

"It was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there," she explained. "You had a 9 o'clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren't really allowed to leave unless it was like a family holiday."