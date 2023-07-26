Ice Spice Explains Why She Keeps Extra Panties in Her Purse

Ice Spice stays ready so she don't have to get ready. The Bronx, N.Y. rapper recently revealed she keeps a pair of panties in her purse and explained why.

Ice Reveals She Keeps an Extra Pair of Panties on Deck

On Tuesday (July 25), British Vogue shared an interview with Ice Spice where the "Princess Diana" rapper was tasked with explaining the things she keeps in her purse, specifically her Chanel handbag, for a segment titled In the Bag. The first item Ice Spice showed off in the video below was hand moisturizer. Next, she pulled out a pair of Cartier shades. Third, she revealed a pair of pink panties.

"I always keep a panty on me," Ice Spice explained. "The baddies that get it, get it. All my panties are pink. I always keep a panty because, like, you just be having to change your panties, you know what I'm saying?"

What Else Did Ice Spice Have in Her Purse?

The rest of the items in Ice Spice's purse included a matching Chanel wallet, lip gloss, two cell phones, wired earphones and a knife.

"Y'all know I gotta keep the pokie on me," Ice Spice explained. "I'm from New York, so we got a lot of boxes to open over there."

See Ice Spice's interview with British Vogue below.

Watch Ice Spice Reveal She Keeps a Pair of Panties in Her Purse and Explaining Why Below