Why You Should Do Push-Ups or Planks Daily (Even if You Do Nothing Else)

Talk about a barebones exercise that you can do anywhere.

Whether you start with one or two, or can easily do 12 to start, making push-ups or planks a daily part of your life is a must.

While you're watching TV, when you first wake up, or in your office, it's so super easy to toss them in throughout the day.

According to the Valet Magazine website, lifting or using your own weight to keep your muscles and heart healthy is essential, especially as you age. Push-ups target your arms, chest, back, and core, which means they fit this exercise bill of health perfectly.

According to Harvard University and Women's Health Magazine, for men, it's at least 40 push-ups a day, and for women, it's at least 20 push-ups each day to truly be at the epitome of happiness for your heart. For women, this means not using your knees.

Now, if you want to take this health goal even further, here's why planks are even better.

According to the Harvard Health website, planks are actually more effective overall for improving your overall body stability and posture because you're holding the pose and literally engaging your side muscles, your entire back, your shoulders, and your glutes continuously.

Your goal should be to hold a plank for at least one minute.

According to the Runner's World website, to get into perfect plank position, start facedown on the floor and move your elbows under your shoulders with your feet hip-width apart.

Make sure your back is flat and your head and neck are in a neutral position. Drive your elbows into the floor, and think about pulling them toward you (without actually pulling them toward you) to activate the back of your body. Then lift your hips, squeezing your quads, glutes, and core. Inhale through your nose and exhale through your mouth—don’t hold your breath.

Make sure you don't arch your back, raise pr lower your hips, loosen your core, or curve your neck up or down. If this starts to happen, then take a break.

