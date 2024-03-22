Is it Illegal to Hang Air Freshener and Other Items From Your Rearview Mirror?

When my beloved Golden Retriever passed away I hung his collar from the state he was born on my rearview mirror. It brought me some peace during my agony as if he was still riding around with me.

However, someone mentioned that his precious collar could get me pulled over since it's illegal.

I was thinking wait, hangable air fresheners are sold across the country. Fuzzy dice have made a comeback as retro continues to have a moment. Most of us even hung our masks there during the pandemic.

Goodness, I've seen everything from beads and necklaces to graduation tassels, a rabbit's foot good luck charm, to dream catchers hanging from rearview mirrors so how could this possibly be illegal?

Drivers hang trinkets of all kinds.

According to Motor Biscuit, decorative or personal items that seem so non-threatening dangling from your car’s rearview mirror are illegal in some states. In other states, you could get pulled over for having an obstructed view.

In general, according to Motor Biscuit, various laws on the books around the country state that all drivers should have a clear and unobstructed view while driving. Objects or materials affixed anywhere on our vehicles that can reduce or obstruct our view can warrant a ticket.

This means in any state law enforcement can pull you over if that officer thinks there's a safety issue.

In these states, according to the House Grail website, it's illegal to hang items from your rearview mirror.

Meanwhile, while other states don't have specific laws that address the issue, it again comes down to the police officer's discretion if your vehicle is safe with completely unobstructed views.

