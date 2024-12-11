The Controversial Reason People Insist Costco Chili Isn’t Real Chili

It's a cold-weather favorite that pops up on Costco shelves, where the popular pre-made meals are. Each fall, Costo brings back its 4-pound containers of homemade chili to get us cozily through the cooler months with its winter season favorite.

But is Costco's chili real chili?

It started on the insanely popular go-to Instagram page @costcohotfinds where three million fans enjoy learning about what's happening with Costco's favorite items. From food to clothing, seasonal items to new arrivals, and the disappearance of favorites, this page keeps you updated on all things Costco in a fun, relatable way.

The page isn't associated with Costco at all. It's actually a mom who started the page because she's admittedly a Costco addict, and when she posted her excitement about the return of Costco chili topped with cheese, many pointed out it's not even real chili.

According to the Delish website, the debate brewing in the post's comments section about what makes chili really chili centers around the ingredients.

While some users shared their excitement over the chili's return, others have expressed their shock in the past at beans being an ingredient in the chili. For some people (especially those from Texas) beans are not allowed in chili.

According to the Where Texas Became Texas website, chili is the official state dish, and it's never ever made with beans, only meat.

Costco chili has meat and beans. However, the debate over what ingredients make up real chili isn't new.

According to the All Recipes website, purists stick with the original dish, "chili con carne," which dates back hundreds of years and translates to a dish with chili peppers and meat. It's made with meat, red chili peppers, and spices. Beans, pasta, rice, or any other fillers are not allowed except for vegetables like tomatoes or carrots.

Obviously, several versions of chili have evolved over the decades, including white chicken chili, which breaks all the rules. So, in reality, whether you're team beans or not, vegetarian chili or not, white chili or only mild chili, you do you.

If purists make you call it stew instead of chili, then whatever. It's still good, and that's all that matters.

