How iPhone and Android Users Can Safely Text Each Other Following FBI Warning

The FBI has issued a warning against sending text messages between iPhone and Android devices amid an ongoing wave of cyberattacks.

According to CNET, communications between these two platforms are vulnerable to hacker interception as they are not encrypted, heightening concerns over personal data security.

According to The Mirror, Jeff Greene, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), stressed the importance of encryption.

"Use encrypted communications where possible. Even if adversaries intercept the data, encryption renders it unreadable," he said.

How iPhone and Android Users Can Safely Message Each Other

iPhone and Android users who wish to send messages to each other are being urged to use secure, encrypted messaging apps in order to protect their conversations and data.

One such platform is WhatsApp, an app which offers offers encrypted messaging between devices.

Signal is another downloadable application that offers encrypted calling and texting through the internet.

Session is a texting app also offers default end-to-end encryption as well as decentralized data storage.

Another option is Facebook Messenger, which has end-to-end encryption enabled by default.

iPhone and Android Users: Think Twice Before Texting

According to NBC, the FBI's warning comes against the backdrop of a widespread cyberespionage campaign reportedly led by Chinese hackers known as Salt Typhoon. (China, however, has denied involvement in cyberespionage, dismissing the allegations as "disinformation.")

Since its discovery earlier this year, the campaign has targeted global telecommunications networks, accessing metadata including the dates, times and recipients of messages, and, in some cases, the content of calls and texts.

Despite months of investigation, the FBI has yet to determine the full scale of the breach, the number of affected victims or whether hackers still have access to sensitive information.

READ MORE: Breach of Trust: USPS Shared Customer Data With Big Tech Companies

Encrypted messaging apps are being promoted as a vital defense against such intrusions. These apps secure communications by converting calls and messages into unreadable formats, blocking unauthorized access.

Meanwhile, recent hacking incidents highlight an escalating threat.

CNN reports that in September, the FBI announced the disruption of a cyberattack involving malware installed on over 200,000 devices, including cameras, video recorders and routers.