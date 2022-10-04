Apple VP Leaving Company After His ‘Vulgar’ Comment About Women Goes Viral on TikTok

An Apple exec has left the company after a video went viral showing him making vulgar comments about women.

A video on TikTok shows Tony Blevins, former Vice President of Procurement at Apple, at a car show when he makes a reference to 1981 movie Arthur, in which actor Dudley Moore plays a spoiled, drunk millionaire.

Daniel Mac — who shares videos of individuals being asked a variety of questions as they exit expensive cars — asks Blevins what he does for a living.

"I race cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women. But I take weekends and major holidays off," Blevins says in the clip.

His response is a reference to the Arthur line: "I race cars, I play tennis, I fondle women, but I have weekends off and I am my own boss."

"Also, if interested, I got a hell of a dental plan," he adds.

Watch below:

An rep for Apple confirmed Blevins' departure to CNBC. "Tony is leaving Apple," they said.

According to CNBC, s part of his role at Apple Blevins negotiated with tech parts suppliers.

On YouTube, a woman claiming to be Blevins' wife commented on a video of the incident, defending her husband.

"I’m his wife and the woman in the video. My husband is a true gentleman who has always treated all the women in his life (personal or professional) with utmost care and respect. He tries so hard to do his job well in the world but also keeps me happy by making me laugh and do whatever he can to keep me happy at home. Sadly, this was all taken wrong!!! So sad!!!" they wrote.