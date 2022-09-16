Is Your Company ‘Quiet Firing’ You? 5 Signs to Look Out For

Is quiet firing management's answer to quiet quitting?

If you've been on social media lately, you've likely seen endless posts about burnt out employees who are quiet quitting their jobs.

Quiet quitting describes employees who do the bare minimum (i.e. only their assigned job description) at the workplace. Experts say quiet quitting comes with benefits such as combating workplace burnout and setting professional boundaries.

In contrast, quiet firing occurs when employers intentionally push their employees out the door by treating them poorly, giving them harsh criticism or unreasonably stacking their workloads, eventually forcing employees to quit.

According to The Hill, this uncouth approach keeps businesses from having to lay people off, fire them directly or offer severance pay. Sadly, some employees don’t even realize this is happening to them.

Below, here are five red flags to look for if you think you are being nudged out of your job.