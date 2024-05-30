Boost Your iPhone Volume Instantly With This Easy Hack

It can be frustrating when trying to hear audio on a smartphone, especially if you don't have a pair of headphones handy.

However, if you are using an iPhone, there is a built-in audio feature that you may not have know about.

Here is an iPhone hack that boosts decibel levels, and helps amplify your phone's audio intensity so you can perfectly hear every word Taylor Swift is singing.

Quick tip: First ensure your volume isn't set too low in the first place. Press the Volume up button until it reaches the max. If that's not loud enough, try this next step:

Launch the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Music. In the Audio section, select EQ, and then select Late Night.

Photos showing iPhone volume. iPhone loading...

Apple has the EQ, or equalizer, turned off by default.

By choosing the Late Night preset it "compresses the dynamic range of the audio output, reducing the volume of loud passages and increasing the volume of quiet passages."

Apple recommends you choose this setting when "listening to music on an airplane or in some other noisy environment."

