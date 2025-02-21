Did You Know Your iPhone Has a Built-In Scanner?

Every day individuals rely on smartphones to make their lives easier.

Whether using the calculator to solve a quick math problem, snapping family photos with its camera, or sending work emails on the go.

Those are the more traditional uses of smartphones, but did you know the iPhone has a built-in scanner?

For years people have taken photos of documents such as receipts, school and medical forms, and other important papers as a quick alternative to a traditional scanner or mobile scanning app.

Ditch the snapshots, and use the camera in document-scanning mode to ensure the perfect size and even extract text from the paper.

iPhone users can scan documents using the built-in Notes app, and according to Apple, here's how:

Open Notes and select a note or create a new one. Tap the Attachment button (paperclip), then tap Scan Documents. Place your document in view of the camera. If your device is in Auto mode, your document will automatically scan. If you need to manually capture a scan, tap the Shutter button (grey circle) or press one of the Volume buttons. Then drag the corners to adjust the scan to fit the page, then tap Keep Scan. Tap Save or add additional scans to the document.

Another feature of the Notes app that could come in handy on the go is the ability to sign a document. Here's how to sign a document in Notes:

Open Notes, then tap the document in the note. Tap the Markup button (looks like the tip of a pencil). Tap the Add button (+), then tap Signature and add a saved signature or create a new signature. Then you can adjust the size of the signature box and place it wherever you want on the document. Tap Done.