Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is so fetch.

According to Sky News, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Varadkar pointedly quoted a scene from the hit 2004 teen comedy film Mean Girls during an official announcement regarding the economy and overall state of Ireland amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some have asked whether there is a limit to what we can achieve. My answer is that the limit does not exist," Varadkar said at his July 3 press briefing, referencing the climactic scene during which Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) wins her Mathletes Club's state championship tie-breaker round.

During his speech, Varadkar added that Irish churches and gyms may be reopened and sports teams are allowed to start playing beginning June 29. He added that indoor gatherings must be capped at 50 people and the maximum number of people allowed to gather at any outside venue is 200. Beginning July 20, he plans to double those numbers.

But back to the iconic Mean Girls quip: Varadkar did not slip in his nod to the cult classic flick by accident. He was actually bet "50 quid," or about $60, by Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin—who famously played hobbit Samwise Gamgee in the trilogy—to quote Mean Girls during his next conference.

The wager was launched in response to Varadkar quoting the character of Samwise in one of his previous briefings, during which he said, "In the end, it's only a passing thing, this shadow—even darkness must pass. A new day will come, and when the sun shines, it'll shine out the clearer."

What movie would you like to see the Irish Prime Minister quote next?