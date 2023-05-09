Jack Nicholson Makes Rare Public Appearance at Lakers Game, First Known Outing Since 2021

Jack Nicholson made a very rare public appearance Monday night (May 8). What lured the elusive Hollywood legend out into public, you might be wondering? The NBA playoffs and his beloved Lakers, of course!

The arena even played clips of some of Nicholson's most famous work on the jumbotron, including his role as the Joker, before showing the actor in his seat as he flashed the camera two thumbs-ups with a smile.

The silver screen icon, 86, is known for being reclusive, so when he was spotted courtside at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena to watch Game 4 (Warriors vs. Lakers) alongside stars such as Kim Kardashian, Chris Pratt and Flea, many fans reacted excitedly to the sighting.

"Always good to see Jack Nicholson courtside for the Lakers," one fan tweeted.

"The Lakers just showed Jack Nicholson on the jumbotron. The Crowd went wild," someone else shared on Twitter.

"Jack Nicholson saves the Lakers again," another declared.

The Shining star was last seen in public in 2021 when he attended a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son, Ray Nicholson, 31.

In January 2023, a source told Radar Online, "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK. Jack's in touch with certain relatives — especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of — but his socializing days are long gone."

READ MORE: Jack Nicholson's Daughter Says Actor Doesn't Want Relationship

The source called the actor's lack of socializing is "sad" and compared him to the late Marlon Brando, who also became something of a recluse in his later years.

However, fans' worries about the legendary star were quelled in April when Nicholson was spotted on his balcony in Beverly Hills.

The Daily Mail reported that Nicholson appeared "disheveled" in an orange T-shirt and sweatpants, but many fans defended him online.

Nicholson hasn't appeared in a film since the 2010 rom-com How Do You Know, starring Reese Witherspoon and Owen Wilson.